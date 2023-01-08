Cabinet expansion soon, says Karnataka CM Bommai

PTI

Chitradurga, January 7

Amid mounting pressure from party MLAs seeking ministerial positions, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said Cabinet expansion would take place soon.

He, however, did not disclose the names of legislators likely to be inducted into the Cabinet. “We had a detailed discussion a few days ago. As per available information, a meeting will be convened soon and a decision taken. I expect this to happen very soon,” Bommai said.

Asked who would be taken into the Cabinet, he said it had been left to the BJP high command to decide.

Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and Shivamogga MLA KS Eshwarappa are among a string of aspirants eyeing a Cabinet berth with hardly four months left for the Assembly polls.