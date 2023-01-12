Union Cabinet rejig buzz gains ground ahead of key polls

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 11

Government circles are abuzz with talks of a possible Union Cabinet reshuffle as the ruling BJP enters election mode with a little over a year left for the 2024 General Election.

“If not now, when?” said a senior government functionary, commenting on the possibilities of PM Narendra Modi rejigging his council of ministers, in possibly the last such change before the 2024 election. A section of senior BJP leaders felt that time was apt for a reshuffle with elections due in nine states this year.

“It is possible that some senior ministers might be sent as party general secretaries and fresh blood inducted into the Cabinet with performance, polls and other parameters in mind,” a source said. PM Modi may reward the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction for the ouster of Maha Vikas Aghadi and formation of Shinde-BJP government in Maharashtra. The BJP national executive is, meanwhile, meeting on January 15 and 16 after which there will be greater clarity on matters, sources said.

#BJP #narendra modi