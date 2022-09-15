Cabinet reshuffle likely in Goa after Congress MLAs join BJP; CM meets Governor but says didn't discuss politics

PTI

Panaji, September 15

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday morning amid talk of a cabinet reshuffle in the wake of eight Congress MLAs joining the ruling BJP.

The chief minister, however, told reporters here that the meeting, which followed Wednesday's dramatic developments, had nothing to do with politics.

He met the governor at Raj Bhavan to discuss programmes for the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday (September 17), Sawant said.

But a senior BJP leader said a reshuffle was likely in the next few days as the party would need to accommodate at least a couple of Congress MLAs who had crossed over, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat.

The BJP now has 28 MLAs in the 40-member Assembly after eight Congress MLAs switched sides on Wednesday.