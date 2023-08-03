Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba gets another one-year extension

New Delhi, August 3
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba was on Thursday given one-year extension, beyond August 30, 2023, in service by the government, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
This is his third extension on the post.
Gauba, a former Union home secretary, was in 2019 appointed to the country's top bureaucratic post for two years.
He was given one-year extension in 2021 and then in August last year.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the extension in service to Gauba, a 1982-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Jharkhand cadre, for a further period of one year beyond 30.08.2023, in relaxation of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, and and Rule 56(d) of the Fundamental Rules, it said.
Gauba is said to be the key architect of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, under which the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two Union territories following the abrogation of the special status given to it under Article 370 of the Constitution.
He had also served as secretary in the Union urban development ministry, additional secretary in the home ministry, looking after the crucial left-wing extremism division, among other responsibilities.
Born in Punjab, Gauba had graduated in Physics from the Patna University. He had served in Jharkhand as chief secretary for 15 months before returning to serve in the central government in 2016.
