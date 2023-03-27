CAF assistant platoon commander killed in IED blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur, March 27
An assistant platoon commander of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was killed on Monday when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, police said.
The incident occurred at around 7.40am between Etepal and Timenar villages under Mirtur police station limits when teams of CAF were out on an area domination operation to ensure security for road construction work in the area, an official said.
Separate teams of CAF had set out from its Etepal and Timenar camps, he said.
"When one of the patrolling teams was advancing through the area, Assistant Platoon Commander Vijay Yadav, belonging to CAF's 19th battalion, inadvertently stepped over a pressure IED connection triggering the blast, leading to his death," the official said.
The body of Yadav, who was a resident of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, was brought to Bhairmagarh, he added.
