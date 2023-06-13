CAG for responsible use of artificial intelligence

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 12

Audit institutions of countries have a crucial role to play for the responsible use of artificial intelligence for good governance, transparency and accountability, said CAG of India Girish Chandra Murmu.

He inaugurated the Supreme Audit Institutions-20 (SAI20) engagement group meeting as part of the India’s G20 presidency.

“AI is all-pervasive, cross-cutting nature compounded with evolving technology,” Murmu said, adding it necessitated cooperation for knowledge-sharing and capacity-building. SAIs must prepare themselves for auditing AI-based governance systems and SAIs must look for opportunities to adopt AI into their audit techniques to increase their effectiveness, he added.