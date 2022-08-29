Calcutta High Court gets 9 additional judges

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 28

The Centre on Sunday notified the appointment of nine judicial officers from West Bengal as additional judges of the Calcutta High Court.

The nine new additional judges have been appointed for a period of two years, a Department of Justice said in its notification. Those appointed are Biswaroop Chowdhury, Partha Sarathi Sen, Prasenjit Biswas, Uday Kumar, Ajay Kumar Gupta, Supratim Bhattacharya, Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, Apurba Sinha Ray and Md Shabbar Rashidi, in that order of seniority, the notification said.

#west bengal