AI Express plane returns to Abu Dhabi airport after engine failure; DGCA to probe incident

PTI

New Delhi, February 3

A Calicut-bound Air India Express plane returned to Abu Dhabi airport early morning on Friday due to engine failure while taking off, and aviation regulator DGCA will probe the incident, according to officials.

As per initial report, fire was noticed in one of the engines, a senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft had 184 passengers onboard and all are safe, an airline spokesperson said.

A source said there was an engine failure.

VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 from Abu Dhabi to Calicut was involved in air turnback due to No.1 engine flameout at 1,000 feet during climb, according to the DGCA official.

The regulator will probe the incident.

In a statement, the spokesperson said the plane returned to Abu Dhabi airport following a technical snag in one of the engines.

The technical snag was identified while taking off and the aircraft landed back safely, following all laid down procedures, it said.

"This event has been reported to the regulatory authorities as per protocol, and alternate arrangements are being made for the guests," it added.

Calicut, also known as Kozhikode, is in Kerala.