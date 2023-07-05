Call out nations backing terror: PM Modi at SCO meet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 4

Terming terrorism as a major threat to regional and global peace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi denounced cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy by some countries and asked the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to unreservedly criticise such nations.

“There should be no place for double standards on such serious matters. We need to enhance mutual cooperation in dealing with terror financing as well,’’ said the PM while chairing the virtual summit of the SCO, held under India’s presidency for the first time. He also spoke about taking proactive steps to prevent the spread of radicalisation among youth. He said the joint statement issued after two and a half hours of virtual deliberation symbolised the shared commitment. With Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif among the audience, PM Modi touched on the benefits of enhancing connectivity and, in a broadside at the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), pointed out that it was essential to respect the sovereignty and regional integrity of member states.

“Following Iran’s membership in the SCO, we can work towards maximising the utilisation of the Chabahar Port. The International North-South Transport Corridor can serve as a secure and efficient route for landlocked countries in Central Asia to access the Indian Ocean,’’ proposed the PM while extending his congratulations to Iran for becoming the ninth member of SCO at the Delhi summit. He also welcomed the signing of a memorandum of obligation for Belarus’ SCO membership as the tenth member in 2024.

In tune with the sentiments expressed by the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, PM Modi also raised questions about the effectiveness of the SCO. “Are we equipped to tackle modern-day challenges? Is the SCO evolving into an organisation that is fully prepared for the future?’’ he asked while assuring full Indian support to proposals for reforms and modernisation within the organisation.

As the SCO chair, India has established five new pillars of cooperation: start-ups and innovation, traditional medicine, youth empowerment, digital inclusion and shared Buddhist heritage. Under India’s chairmanship, New Delhi hosted over 140 meetings, which helped it add new and modern dimensions to cooperation in the SCO.

The PM also mentioned that Varanasi, the first tourism and cultural capital of the SCO, became a centre of attraction for various programmes.

Efficacy questioned

Joint declaration

Member states approve ‘SCO Economic Strategy till 2030’

Agree to decarbonise transport, promote digital growth

Will counter radicalisation

Admit Iran as a full member

Belarus to be member by 2024