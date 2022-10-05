Caller threatens to blow up Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, issues threats against Ambani family

PTI

Mumbai, October 5

A man called up Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday and threatened to blow it up, a police official said.

"The caller also issued threats in the name of some members of the Ambani family," he said.

The man called up the hospital's landline number at 12.57 pm from an unknown number, the official said.

An FIR has been registered at DB Marg police station against the miscreant and an investigation is on, he added.

In August this year, a jeweller was arrested after he allegedly called up the hospital and threatened to kill industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family.

In February 2021, an explosives-laden SUV was found near Ambani's south Mumbai house 'Antilia'.

Later, some people, including the then police officer Sachin Waze, were arrested in connection with the incident.

