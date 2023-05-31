Cambodia King calls on PM, Prez

New Delhi, May 30
Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, who is on a three-day visit to India, met with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday.
“Reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to advance India-Cambodia partnership in domains of capacity-building, human resource development, tourism, culture and defence. Also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues,” tweeted the PM. EAM S Jaishankar tweeted, “His visit reaffirms the strong civilisational bond between us.”
