Cambodia King to visit India on May 29

New Delhi, May 26
The King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni will visit India from May 29 to 31, said foreign offices of both countries. Sihamoni will be the first King from Cambodia to visit India after six decades. The King will meet President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi during the visit.
