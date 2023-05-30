Cambodian King arrives for talks with PM, Prez

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 29

King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit.

The visit by a king of Cambodia is taking place after almost six decades.

“The state visit marks the culmination of the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Cambodia, which were established in 1952,” said a MEA press release. President Droupadi Murmu will host a State Banquet in his honour on the May 30. During his visit, the Cambodian King will hold bilateral meetings with President Murmu and PM Narendra Modi. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will call on him.