Can anyone own a country? Decoding 'Kailasa', the 'fictional' nation founded by fugitive godman Nithyananda

Starting a country appears easier than getting it recognised

Fugitive godman Nithyananda. Photo/Twitter @SriNithyananda



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, March 4

For the past few days now, fugitive godman Nithyananda and his fictional “nation” the “United States of Kailasa” are in the news.

It all started when videos and images of a “USK representative” speaking on behalf of the fictional country on “indigenous rights and sustainable development” at two UN committee meetings in Geneva started doing the rounds on the social media.

The self-styled godman is wanted in India in several cases, including rape and sexual assault.

He, of course, denies the allegations against him.

At the UN event, “USK representative Vijayapriya Nithyananda” was seen making her intervention.

According to UN officials, the submissions were “irrelevant” and “tangential” to the issues being discussed and will not be considered in the final outcome drafts.

India has so far refrianed from publicly commenting on the matter.

Agencies quoted former Permanent Representative at UN TS Tirumurti describing it as a “complete abuse” of UN procedures.

‘United States of Kailasa (USK)’

So where is the USK?

After he fled India, Nithyananda claimed to have established his own country USK—an “ancient enlightened Hindu civilisational nation” with a population of “two billion practising Hindus”, as per Kailasa website.

However, so far, no one seems to be quite sure where Kailasa is.

There are also not many visuals of his so-called country, apparently some island off Ecuador in South America, available.

But USK does have a virtual presence with a website and views on various issues, including currency and supply of money.

“At a more ambitious scale, our aim is to create a Hindu Reserve Bank, which creates its own supply of money that is not contaminated by fiat currency,” it states.

USK's “citizenship” is also open to “all practising Hindus and Hindus who would like to deepen their practise are eligible for citizenship”

According to the website, “2 billion practising Hindus” are among its population and “primary Language is English, secondary language: Sanskrit, tertiary Language Tamil”

The population includes “100 million Adi Shaivites and 2 billion practicing Hindus”, it claims.

“KAILASA is the Revival of the Ancient Enlightened Hindu Civilizational Nation, which is being revived by displaced Hindus from around the world.

“KAILASA is an apolitical Nation whose vision is enlightened living on all humanity. Towards this goal, it is dedicated to the preservation, restoration and revival of an enlightened culture and civilization based on authentic Hinduism that was once practiced freely in over 56 nations across the continent from Afghanistan, India, Nepal, Burma, Sri Lanka, all the way to Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia, but is now facing extinction due to persecution over a millennium.

“As a nation, KAILASA is peaceful, sovereign, service-oriented and represents an ideology, rather than a territory. It is rooted in the fundamental principle of Advaita or Oneness – the idea that all beings can live in peace and harmony, and that all human beings are equal and divine, and can reach their highest potential irrespective of their color, nationality, religion, gender or race,” it claims.

Can anyone own a country? Apparently yes.

All it requires is a plot of land or some island. You can then have your own Constitution, flag, currency, national animal etc

Basically, it is all about the money you are ready to shell out as the price of the island will depend upon the location. It is real estate and there may be cheaper island options as well as upscale ones depending upon the location.

While buying your own country may depend upon your pocket, getting it recognised may not be easy.

This is where Nithyanand appears to be drawing a blank.

There is a proper protocol according to the Montevideo Convention of 1933 for getting a country recognised according to which there must be a defined territory, a permanent population, a government “capable of interacting with other states” etc.

There is an exhaustive protocol a country hoping for recognition by the UN must qualify on as per the convention.

The Montevideo Convention on the Rights and Duties of States is a treaty signed at Montevideo, Uruguay, on December 26, 1933, during the Seventh International Conference of American States.

The Convention codifies the declarative theory of statehood as accepted as part of customary international law, according to the draft.

Micro-nations

As Nithyananda aims at acceptance of his “USK government” by an international forum, the world web is full of fascinating stories about these little countries, micronations as they are also called , around the world—some virtual and some also having physical presence.

