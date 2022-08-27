Can develop next carrier in 8 years: Vikrant makers

Tribune News Service

Kochi, August 26

After having built INS Vikrant — the biggest warship ever made by India — Madhu Nair, the Chairman and Managing Director of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), says the “build time” for the next carrier can be cut down significantly.

“Once the go-ahead is given for the next carrier, we can make it in eight years or so,” said Nair while talking to The Tribune onboard Vikrant, which is set to be commissioned on September 2. It took 13 years to construct Vikrant.

On being asked if India decides to make a bigger aircraft than the 45,000-tonne Vikrant, Nair said a new 310-m dock was coming up on the northern side of the CSL.