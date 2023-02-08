Can feel pain of Syria, Turkey, says Modi

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he could feel the pain and sense of loss of the people of Turkey and Syria, pounded by serial earthquakes, as he said he had personally witnessed the humongous tragedy of the Bhuj earthquake in Gujarat in 2001.

Speaking to MPs at a BJP parliamentary party meeting today, Modi said India had sent “its best National Disaster Response Force team” to the quake-battered countries and had also sent medical aid.

“Paying sympathies in the hour of grief is not enough by itself. We also have to extend practical assistance in terms of relief and rehabilitation,” Modi told BJP MPs, as he got emotional remembering the Bhuj earthquake that had killed nearly 13,000 people.

The PM underlined BJP’s commitment to “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family).

“The PM said he knows the tragedy of retrieving people from the debris of fallen buildings and of disposing the bodies,” a BJP leader said quoting Modi.

The PM also told MPs the Union Budget was “all inclusive” and the best possible in times when clouds of recession were hovering on the world. The PM told party members the holiday in Parliament (reference to the three stalled sittings of the two Houses) was over and they should come prepared daily to sit till at least 8 pm.