Can meet Pakistan, China security threats: EAM S Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

A “different India” will give a suitable reply to forces indulging in cross-border terrorism against India for decades, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while maintaining that the country could meet its national security challenges posed by Pakistan and China.

“Today, people see a different India that is willing to stand up and… meet its security challenges, whether it is Uri or Balakot. Today, the forces that indulged in cross-border terrorism for decades and which India tolerated, they now know this is a different India and it will give them a reply,” he said while addressing the Indian community in Uganda.

“For the past three years, in violation of the agreements, the Chinese have brought large forces,” he said. But the situation is different from the past as Indian soldiers now have the “full backing, right equipment and infrastructure”. He acknowledged that more needed to be done to develop the infrastructure on the border with China as it had been neglected in the past.

Jaishankar said India could not be put under pressure now by countries that would “tell us from where we should buy our oil”.

The minister said “some people felt bad when India joined the Quad”. “But this is today a different India which will take positions determined by India’s national interests and that is very much that you can actually see in the personality of the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)…. This is also a caring India, particularly for Indians abroad, for Indians in a country like Uganda. This is India which is producing vaccines not only for itself, but is also ready to share these with others,” he said.

Won’t take it lying down … People now see a different India that can meet its security challenges, whether it is Uri or Balakot. — S Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister

#China #Pakistan #s jaishankar