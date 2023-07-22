Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 21

Can Parliament abrogate constitutional principles of governance for Delhi?

This is one of the two legal questions framed by a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for consideration of a Constitution Bench, which will also consider the contours of the power of Parliament to enact a law under Article 239-AA(7) after the promulgation of the Delhi Government’s petition challenging the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023.

“Neither the 2018 Constitution Bench judgment nor the 2023 Constitution Bench judgment has dealt with the interpretation of Article 239-AA(7). We are of the considered opinion that the disposal of the writ petition requires this court to answer a substantial question of law as to the interpretation of the Constitution,” said the Bench which had on Thursday decided to refer the issue to a Constitution Bench.

“The power of Parliament to enact a law granting the Union of India executive power over services is not in contention. It is now a settled position of law. However, this court while deciding the constitutional validity of the 2023 ordinance must decide if the exercise of such power is valid,” the Bench said in a detailed order.

“We are also of the opinion that it would be appropriate for the Constitution Bench to dispose of the writ because of the protracted legal battle between the Union of India and the GNCTD on the administration of the NCTD,” the top court said, refusing to stay the ordinance.

