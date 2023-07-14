Can pay in Indian rupee at Eiffel Tower now, UPI to work in France, PM Modi says in Paris

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 14

Addressing the diaspora in Paris on Thursday, Prime minister Narendra Modi said India is the mother of democracy and a model of diversity and it is the responsibility of the community settled in France to encourage French people to come to India and experience its diversity.

The PM in a major announcement said an agreement had been reached for using India's UPI (unified payment interface) in France and it would start from the Eiffel Tower.

He also informed the Indian community in Paris that India is the first country in the world where remittance from its diaspora has crossed USD 100 billion.

Noting that the world had come to believe that it won't take long for India to become USD 5 trillion economy, the PM said that in a fast changing world order India's strength and role are changing quickly. He said people-to-people connect is the strongest foundation of India-France partnership remembering how he enrolled for an Alliance Francaise course some 40 years ago.

“India is the mother of democracy and model of diversity; it's our big strength,” said the PM.

The PM also hailed the sacrifices made by the Punjab regiment in France.

“A hundred years ago, Indian soldiers, protecting the pride of France, were martyred on French soil while performing their duty.

Then the Punjab Regiment, one of the regiments that took part in the war here, is going to participate in the National Day Parade on Friday,” the PM said.

Earlier on Thursday, the PM began his visit to France with "fruitful" meetings with his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne and Senate President Gerard Larcher during which he discussed ways to impart new impetus to India's multifaceted cooperation and time-tested strategic partnership with the key European nation.

