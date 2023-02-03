Canada, Australia must check extremist activities, says MEA

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, February 2

India has asked both Canada and Australia to ensure that their territories are not used for activities that threaten the safety of Indians as well as the security and national interest of the country.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday India condemned the recent incidents of vandalisation in Australia and had asked the Australian authorities to ensure that the Australian territory was not used for activities detrimental to Indian security, integrity and national interest.

Have raised our concerns We have been repeatedly taking up with the Australian authorities our concerns about actions by extremist elements, including those that are proscribed terrorist organisations. —Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson

Assurance about the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in Canada also came from Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday in response to a question on instances of increasing hate crime and sectarian violence against Indians in Canada.

The minister said India regularly took up with Canada untoward incidents affecting the Indian community and requested it to bring the perpetrators to justice after carrying out a proper investigation. The MEA as well as the Indian mission and consulates in Canada had issued regular advisories asking Indian nationals residing there to exercise due caution and remain vigilant, he said.

The Indian mission in Australia has gone on record to state that “signals that extremist elements are stepping up their activities in Australia, actively aided and abetted by members of proscribed terrorist organisations such as the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and other inimical agencies from outside Australia, have been evident for some time. The tensions in Australia have been exacerbated by a tilt in reporting by an online portal set by Australians who had earlier held Indian nationality.

Bagchi reiterated Indian High Commissioner in Australia Manpreet Vohra’s condemnation of the attacks by extremist elements and his call to Australia’s Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews to investigate and punish the perpetrators.

“We have been repeatedly taking up with the Australian authorities our concerns about actions by such elements, including those that are proscribed terrorist organisations,” said Bagchi while noting the message by some Australian leaders condemning the violence in Melbourne.

With respect to the violence in Canada, Bagchi said India had seen the message by the Canadian Foreign Minister condemning the violence. “We reaffirm the position strongly and we condemn such acts of vandalisation,” he said.