Canada-based Aarshdeep Gill tagged 'individual terrorist'

New Delhi, January 9
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today issued a notification designating Canada-based Aarshdeep Singh Gill as “individual terrorist” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged involvement in targeted killings, terror financing and extortion in Punjab.
In a notification, the MHA alleged that Ludhiana-born Gill, alias Arsh Dala, who is currently based in Canada, was involved in cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons on a large scale. He was associated with the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and ran terror modules on behalf of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a “designated terrorist”, it added.
An accused in various cases being investigated by the National Investigation Agency, Gill is the fifth individual to be designated as terrorist within a week. The total number of such individual has gone up to 53. Most of these terrorists are based in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia and Canada.
