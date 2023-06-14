 Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud : The Tribune India

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Students stage a protest against deportation in Canada. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

The Canadian government is developing a process to ensure that most of the Indian students facing deportation on charges of obtaining visas using fake admission letters will get an opportunity to prove that they had been duped, said Immigration Minister Sean Fraser while responding to a question in Parliament on Monday.

Fraudsters to face consequences

Fraudsters or those complicit in fraudulent schemes will bear the consequences of not following Canadian laws. Sean Fraser, Canadian Immigration Minister

Fraudsters or those complicit in fraudulent schemes would bear the consequences of not following Canadian laws, he warned.

Most of the students are from Punjab and entered Canada between 2017 and 2019. The authorities said their admission offer letters to educational institutions were fake when these students applied in March for permanent residency in Canada.

Fraser said the “innocent students, who are the victims of fraud”, would be allowed to “prove that they were taken advantage of” and the government would provide an “appropriate remedy” to them. Many students, he acknowledged, were “dealing with serious mental health concerns, with the uncertainty they are struggling with”.

“We’ll put in place a process to allow them to prove that they were taken for a ride and provide them with an appropriate remedy,” Fraser said in reply to a question by Jenny Kwan, a member of the opposition outfit New Democratic Party.

India has repeatedly been urging the Canadian authorities to be fair and take a humanitarian approach since the students were allegedly victims of some agents.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said India had taken up the matter with the Canadian authorities at several levels. “It is unfair to punish a student, who undertook education in good faith,” he said. At the same time, he also said there “is a granularity about it which, sitting at this distance, neither you nor I can judge”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Which route should commuters from Chandigarh to Delhi take to avoid farmers' road blockade at Pipli

2
Nation

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

3
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

4
Jalandhar

Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

5
Nation

Canada says will provide 'appropriate remedy' for Indian students facing deportation

6
Punjab

Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

7
Himachal In Brief

Tunnel on Kiratpur-Manali NH to get facelift, shut

8
Haryana

Demolition drive: Villagers chase away Gurugram MC teams

9
J & K

Tremors in parts of north India as magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Doda in J-K

10
Haryana

MSP demand: Farmers end protest in Haryana's Pipli after talks with district administration

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Political storm erupts over Dorsey’s charge | Congress deman...

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine

India, Nigeria, Turkiye have independent foreign policy

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Haryana farmers end NH-44 blockade after promise of ‘fair price’ for sunflower

Haryana farmers end NH-44 blockade after promise of ‘fair price’ for sunflower

Abuse complaint against Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn

Abuse complaint against Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn


Cities

View All

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory

Fire breaks out at biofuel factory