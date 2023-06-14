Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

The Canadian government is developing a process to ensure that most of the Indian students facing deportation on charges of obtaining visas using fake admission letters will get an opportunity to prove that they had been duped, said Immigration Minister Sean Fraser while responding to a question in Parliament on Monday.

Fraudsters or those complicit in fraudulent schemes would bear the consequences of not following Canadian laws, he warned.

Most of the students are from Punjab and entered Canada between 2017 and 2019. The authorities said their admission offer letters to educational institutions were fake when these students applied in March for permanent residency in Canada.

Fraser said the “innocent students, who are the victims of fraud”, would be allowed to “prove that they were taken advantage of” and the government would provide an “appropriate remedy” to them. Many students, he acknowledged, were “dealing with serious mental health concerns, with the uncertainty they are struggling with”.

“We’ll put in place a process to allow them to prove that they were taken for a ride and provide them with an appropriate remedy,” Fraser said in reply to a question by Jenny Kwan, a member of the opposition outfit New Democratic Party.

India has repeatedly been urging the Canadian authorities to be fair and take a humanitarian approach since the students were allegedly victims of some agents.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said India had taken up the matter with the Canadian authorities at several levels. “It is unfair to punish a student, who undertook education in good faith,” he said. At the same time, he also said there “is a granularity about it which, sitting at this distance, neither you nor I can judge”.