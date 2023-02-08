Canada, India to focus on trade, security ties

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 7

The strategic dialogue between Canada and India, which took place after a decade on Monday, has set the tone for advancing the bilateral partnership in areas of security and growth as part of wider and growing cooperation between the governments, said a Canadian readout.

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and his Canadian counterpart Mélanie Joly discussed strengthening the economic partnership between the two countries, advancing security cooperation, facilitating migration and mobility between the two countries, and growing strong people-to-people ties.

The ministers also discussed furthering Canada-India cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, following the announcement of Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy in November. Canada and India share a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, anchored in our shared values of democracy, pluralism, and the rule of law, the MEA said.

#Canada