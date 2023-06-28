Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, June 27

Canada has emerged as one of the favourite destinations for Indians travelling abroad. This is evident from the fact that there has been more than 300 per cent increase in the number of Indians entering Canada from 2020 and 2022.

Data available at the Canadian government’s portal shows that the total number of Indians entering the country increased from 1,71,618 in 2020 to 6,94,620 in 2022. The number of those who travelled to Canada as visitors went up from 55,404 in 2020 to 3,46,464 in 2022, as students from 80,880 to 2,26,095 and as PR holders from 35,334 to 1,22,061 during the same period.

Punjab’s youth, mostly from rural areas, comprise a major chunk of those moving to Canada. As per immigration consultants, there was a time when the craze to move abroad (read Canada), was restricted to the Jats, but it is now a widespread phenomenon. No wonder, centres offering immigration services and IELTS training have come up in every nook and corner of the state. Similar is the situation in the neighbouring state of Haryana.

Patrick Hebert, Consul General of Canada in Chandigarh, said, “India is Canada’s largest source country across every category of immigrants, from permanent residents to business travellers to students. Indo-Canadians are making a big difference in all facets of Canadian society, be it academics, culture, business, sport or politics. Canadian missions in India are working around the clock to support this impressive flow of people and protect the integrity of the Canada’s immigration system.”

Official sources said the number of those who entered Canada in the PR category between January and March this year alone was 47,746. According to the 2021 census in Canada, Punjabi is the fourth wide-spoken language after English, French and Mandarin. Kamal Bhumla, a Jalandhar-based travel agent, said “Currently, Canada is on the top of the priority list of Punjabis wanting to move abroad. This is primarily because of a comparatively easy immigration process adopted by the Canadian government. Even students manage to get work visa after their studies and stand a fair chance in getting a job and PR status.”