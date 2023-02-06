Canadian Minister on 2-day visit to turn ties around

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 5

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly will arrive here on Monday on a two-day visit to deepen bilateral ties and foster stronger partnerships.

Despite the Khalistan irritant, both sides are prepared to turn ties around that had dipped as symbolised by South Block’s cold shoulder to Canadian PM Justin Trudeau during his 2018 visit. The lack of warmth in bilateral ties had become discordant when viewed against the massive immigration from India to Canada, which in the next three years is estimated at upwards of two lakh every year. “Simply put, the rise of the Indo-Pacific can create extraordinary local benefits and better paying jobs across Canada. From clean tech to critical minerals and education programmes, there is a demand in India for Canadians products,” said the Canadian minister.