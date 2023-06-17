Can’t blame Railways for theft of belongings: Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 16

Noting that theft of personal belongings of a passenger did not amount to “deficiency in service”, the Supreme Court has held that the Railways cannot be held liable for it.

“If the passenger is not able to protect his own belongings, the Railways cannot be held responsible,” a Vacation Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah said on Wednesday.

Setting aside an order passed by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, the top court said, “We fail to understand as to how the theft could be said to be in any way a deficiency in service by the Railways.”