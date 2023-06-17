Can’t blame Railways for theft of belongings: Supreme Court

New Delhi, June 16
Noting that theft of personal belongings of a passenger did not amount to “deficiency in service”, the Supreme Court has held that the Railways cannot be held liable for it.
“If the passenger is not able to protect his own belongings, the Railways cannot be held responsible,” a Vacation Bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah said on Wednesday.
Setting aside an order passed by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, the top court said, “We fail to understand as to how the theft could be said to be in any way a deficiency in service by the Railways.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Union minister’s house set ablaze in Manipur, MHA rushes CRPF DG
Supplies hit as tribals block highways I Mob clashes with se...
Nehru memorial now PM museum
Renaming smacks of pettiness: Cong | Apolitical move, sectio...
Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss
23 of 25 state/UT units with outgoing president
Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar
Replaces Harpreet Singh, who ‘volunteered’ to quit after ove...