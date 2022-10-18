Can't curb state-sponsored terror, says Interpol secy gen

New Delhi, October 17
Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock today claimed that the global police organisation has no role in curbing state-sponsored terrorism as its main focus is on “ordinary law crimes”, which comprise a majority of them that occurs across the world.
Stock, who is in Delhi for the 90th general assembly of Interpol starting on Tuesday, in which the police chiefs and ministers of 195 countries are likely to participate, told the media that it plays “no role” in any of the state activities.
The four-day event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
When asked by The Tribune about the role the Interpol plays in dealing with state-sponsored terrorism and in cases of Red Corner Notice (RCN) requests, particularly concerning “proclaimed terrorists” under law, Stock said: “To be very specific and concrete, we are playing no role. We are focusing primarily on so-called, according to our constitution, ordinary law crime.”
“We are going against child abusers, rapists, murderers, drug dealers, cyber criminals who want to make billions of money — that is Interpol’s focus,” the Secretary General said.
