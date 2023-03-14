Can’t run down nation: V-P’s dig at Rahul

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 13

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said no country in the world could rival Indian democracy and narratives suggesting “India was not what it was” could not be taken lightly. The V-P, who is also Rajya Sabha Chairman, was making an oblique reference to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who recently remarked in London that “Indian democracy had come undone.”

Addressing the 76th batch of IRS officer trainees today, he said: “When on a wrong premise, a narrative is set afloat to sell an idea to the world.... And India is not what it is, we cannot take such narratives lightly. And no individual in this country can claim to have a status or stature to run down this country.”

Dhankhar said: “We have to neutralise challenges. As committed nationalist Indians, we cannot allow anyone to taint, tarnish, damage our functional democracy and our institutions.”