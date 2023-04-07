Can't seek Indian citizenship till Pak's renounced: HC

PTI

Bengaluru, April 6

The High Court of Karnataka has refused to give directions to the Indian authorities as sought by two minor Pakistani citizens to grant them citizenship.

The minors had approached the HC through their mother, who is an Indian. Their father is a Pakistani and the two — a 17-year old girl and a 14-year old boy — were born in Dubai and now reside in Bengaluru with their mother Ameena.However if they fulfil the necessary conditions, the authorities can grant them citizenship according to law. Justice M Nagaprasanna, in his judgment, said they had renounced their Pakistani passport but not the citizenship of that country. As per laws of Pakistan, they can renounce their citizenship only after turning 21. In those circumstances, they cannot be granted citizenship of India.

Ameena got married to Asaad Mallik in 2002 and divorced in 2014. She returned to Bengaluru to her parental home in 2021. She sought to bring her children with her and the Indian Consulate in Dubai granted the children temporary passports on humanitarian grounds. However, it was subject to the citizenship status of the children after they surrendered their Pakistani passport.

The Pakistani authorities declared the two cannot renounce their citizenship till they turned 21. When her request to the Ministry of Home Affairs was not answered, she approached the HC. “The rejection of the writ petition will however not come in the way of the respondents – Authorities — in considering the case of the petitioner, in the event, they fulfill all the necessary requirements,” the HC said.