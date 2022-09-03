Capacity of ports has doubled in 8 years: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government was strengthening port-related infrastructure in a big way. Nearly 150 new projects were identified for port connectivity across the country, he said.

Infra development Today’s India is focusing much on developing modern infrastructure because it is the path for a developed ‘Bharat’. Developing infrastructure also creates large-scale job opportunities. Narendra Modi, PM

In last eight years, the capacity of Indian ports has almost doubled in relation to the capacity developed during 67 years between 1947 and 2014, said the PM.

PM Modi was addressing a gathering after launching several projects and laying the stone for new ones related to New Mangalore Port Authority and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited worth about Rs 3,800 crore.

The Prime Minister said the government was focused on exploiting the potential of the 7,500-km coastline of the country by developing tourism and allied industries. With economic growth, cruise tourism would gain popularity among the expanding middle class, the PM Modi said and added that a boost in cruise tourism would benefit a cross-section of people in Mangalore.

Crediting his "double-engine government" for the developmental and progressive works, the Prime Minister complimented the BJP government in poll-bound Karnataka for working towards fulfilling the needs and aspirations of the people at a fast pace.

