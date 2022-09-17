Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, September 16

Former Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) chief Capt Amarinder Singh will join the BJP next week.

Wooing ex-MLAs Sources said Capt and his aides were wooing at least 10 Cong leaders, including ex-MLAs

Before formally joining the BJP, the veteran politician will merge his newly formed party with the BJP. He will leave for New Delhi on September 18 and hold meetings with BJP leaders the next day.

Capt Amarinder Singh had floated the PLC last year after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as Chief Minister. He is expected to join the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda in New Delhi on September 19.

After undergoing a spine surgery in London, Capt Amarinder Singh had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda, setting off speculations that the former CM was likely to receive a major position or some important responsibility in the BJP after joining it.

The move by Capt Amarinder Singh has set alarm bells ringing for the Congress. Sources in the party said after Capt Amarinder Singh’s recent meeting with Amit Shah, the former CM and his associates had been calling up some senior Congress leaders, including former MLAs. Efforts were on to woo at least 10 Congress leaders to join the BJP along with Capt Amarinder Singh.

Hectic activity is on at Capt Amarinder Singh’s Siswan farmhouse. Two former Congress MLAs, including a prominent Hindu leader and former cabinet minister, met him today.

A senior Congress leader said, “Efforts are on dissuade party leaders from going with the BJP”. Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, “Only those who are not loyal to the party can think of joining other parties.”

