Capt Verma chief of ex-servicemen body

New Delhi, April 16
Honorary commissioned officers (HCOs) retired from the Army, Navy and the Air Force, under the banner of the National Federation of Defence Honorary Commissioned Officers (NFDHCO), held its election at Delhi Cantt today.
Capt Jagdish Verma (retd), hailing from Himachal Pradesh, was unanimously elected as its chairman. The NFDHCO has members from Chandigarh, HP, Haryana, Meerut and Delhi. Flt Officer BL Dhiman and Lieutenant (Navy) PS Sivapalan were elected vice-chairmen.
