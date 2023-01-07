Car owner nabbed in Sultanpuri death case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 6

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested two more accused in connection with the horrific death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who met a painful end after being dragged by a car for 12 km in Sultanpuri in the early hours of January 1.

The accused have been identified as Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna, who have been booked on the charge of shielding the co-accused arrested earlier and misleading the police to cover up the incident.

Those arrested earlier are Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal.

Ashutosh is the owner of the car, underneath which Anjali was dragged for 12 km. He, however, was not in the car when the incident took place. He has been sent to three days’ police remand.

Ankush, brother of Amit, reportedly surrendered before the police on Friday.

The police interrogation has revealed that Deepak, who was believed to have been at the wheel when the car dragged Anjali, was not in the vehicle. He was at home when the accident took place, the police have said, adding that it was Amit who was driving the car and he did not have a driver’s licence.

There were four persons in the car when the incident took place, the police have said.

In the new CCTV footage that emerged on Friday, Ashutosh could be seen outside his house allegedly on a call with one of the car occupants soon after the accident took place. Police sources said Ashutosh arranged an auto-rickshaw for the co-accused to flee when they had come to his house to return his car.

Victim’s friend TOLD to join probe

The police have denied reports that Anjali Singh’s friend Nidhi, who was riding pillion on her scooter at the time of the accident, had been arrested and said she had been called to join the probe.