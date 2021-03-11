Carved out of OFB, defence companies report profit

New Delhi, April 29
In six months of having been formed, companies carved out of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) are showing profits, the Ministry of Defence said today.
These companies have been able to secure domestic contracts and export orders valuing more than Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 600 crore, respectively. Munitions India Limited has bagged the biggest ever export order of ammunition of Rs 500 crore. Six of the seven new defence companies, which were formed on October 15, 2021, have reported provisional profits during the initial six months of their business — October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
Except Yantra India Limited, all other companies, including Munitions India Limited, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited, Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited, Troop Comforts Limited, India Optel Limited and Gliders India Limited, have reported provisional profits. After the formation of the companies, the outstanding indents of the OFB were converted into deemed contracts valuing about Rs 70,776 crore.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull