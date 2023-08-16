Case against 4 teenage boys for attempt to kill student after quarrel in Thane

PTI

Thane, August 16

Police have registered a case against four teenage boys for allegedly attempting to kill a 16-year-old student after a quarrel with him in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, in the age group of 16 to 17 years, had a tiff with the victim sometime back, the official from Bhoiwada police station said.

On Monday, they caught hold of the victim under a tree at Roshan Baugh in Bhiwandi area and allegedly beat him up severely. One of the accused also attacked on his neck with a knife, injuring the victim, as per the FIR.

The victim has been hospitalised, the police said.

Based on his complaint, offences have been registered against the four accused under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), they said.

The accused were yet to be apprehended, the police said.

