Case registered against AMU student over video of religious slogans raised on R-Day

Aligarh (UP), January 28

Police on Saturday booked an Aligarh Muslim University student in connection with a video showing some NCC cadets purportedly raising religious slogans following a Republic Day function here, officials said.

The AMU authorities on Friday suspended a BA first-year student, Wahiduzaman, from the rolls of the university over the video and declared the campus out of bounds for him on the basis of “prima facie” evidence.

Superintendent of Police, City, Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said a case under IPC sections 153B (remarks likely to cause disharmony, or feeling of enmity or hatred or ill-will) and 505 (mischief) was lodged against an unidentified NCC cadet based on a complaint filed by Yogesh Varshney.

The AMU has set up a three-member panel to probe the incident after two video clips of slogan shouting surfaced on social media Thursday evening.

Of the two, a 17-second clip showed a group of NCC cadets chanting “Allah hu Akbar” twice near a flagpole. The other one, a 19-second video, showed another group of NCC cadets shouting “Bharat Mata ki jai” and “Vande Mataram” in front of a building.

On Friday, BJP MP from Aligarh Satish Gautam had demanded that the police should take strong action against the student and not show any laxity.

A senior AMU official told PTI that a probe ordered by the AMU authorities would seek to find out what prompted the sloganeering to take place.

AMU proctor Mohammad Waseem told media persons that such an incident have never taken place during any national day celebration on the campus and the authorities have taken the matter very seriously.

Police said a forensic test of the video clip was being carried out to ascertain its authenticity.

