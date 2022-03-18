Cash, gold, plots among crores of Odisha engineer’s undisclosed wealth

Cuttack, March 18
Huge amounts of cash and gold, and several plots were unearthed as the Vigilance Directorate arrested an engineer in Odisha for allegedly possessing over Rs 4 crore of disproportionate assets.
In raids at four places in Cuttack and Khurda districts on Wednesday, the Vigilance unearthed Rs 6.5 lakh in cash, including Rs 75,500 that was recovered from a vegetable tray kept inside the refrigerator.
Six plots in prime areas of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and 1.6 kg of gold worth around Rs 62 lakh were among the movable and immovable assets that were recovered, a release said.
The searches were conducted following inputs that Manoj Behera, an executive engineer of the drainage division in Gandarpur, Cuttack, possessed undisclosed wealth, it said.
Behera could not satisfactorily account for the disproportionate assets worth Rs 4.26 crore, which constituted 508 per cent of his known sources of income. He was arrested on Thursday.
A case was registered against Behera and his spouse under the Prevention of Corruption Act and an investigation is under way, it added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Centre asks states to restart monitoring ILI, SARI cases amid Covid surge in southeast Asia
Testing for influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute re...
India deeply concerned over deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine, says Ambassador Tirumurti at UN
Tirumurti says Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a...
Bipartisan group of lawmakers urges India to speak out against Putin
The lawmakers, led by Congressman Joe Wilson and Indian-Amer...
Canada says no test results needed for vaccinated travellers
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says tests will no longer b...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Sangrur and Patiala SSPs at his Sangrur residence
Meets all senior police officers of Sangrur