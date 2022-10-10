CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case

PTI

New Delhi, October 10

The CBI has arrested a Hyderabad-based businessman in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused, officials said on Monday.

Abhishek Boinpally, who was allegedly lobbying for certain liquor businessmen based in south India, was called for questioning on Sunday. The agency found him evading certain key questions and took him into custody on Sunday night, they said.

Boinpally was allegedly involved in the "cartelisation" for the "southern lobby", which refers to big liquor distributors in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh dominating the market, they said.

He is the second person to be arrested in the excise scam case.

The case pertains to alleged corruption in granting liquor licences in the national capital.

