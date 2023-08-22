New Delhi, August 22
The CBI has arrested a Canada-based businessman in connection with a defence espionage case in which a journalist and a former Navy commander were held in May, officials said on Tuesday.
Rahul Gaggal, a businessman who had taken Permanent Residency in Canada in 2019, was arrested in the case when he landed here on Monday, they said.
He has been sent to four days of custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by a special court, the officials said.
The agency had earlier arrested freelance journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi and former Navy commander Ashish Pathak for allegedly collecting sensitive information on defence matters and passing them on to foreign intelligence agencies.
In its charge sheet filed before a special court here last month, the CBI had named Raghuvanshi and Pathak as accused in the alleged violation of the Official Secrets Act and related offences, the officials said.
Raghuvanshi and Pathak were arrested on May 16.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘17 minutes of terror’: Chandrayaan-3’s landing process when everything has to go right
Lander Module scheduled to make a touch down at 6:04 pm on W...
Punjab releases Rs 186 crore as compensation for crops damaged in floods
A special ‘girdawari’ was conducted in all the affected area...
Punjab, Haryana farmers seeking flood relief detained as they march to Chandigarh; heavy police force deployed on Mohali border
As preventive measures, Punjab Police have taken over 100 fa...
Prime Minister Modi arrives in South Africa to attend 15th BRICS summit
South Africa is hosting the first in-person summit of BRICS ...
CBI arrests Canada-based businessman Rahul Gaggal in defence espionage case
The agency had earlier arrested freelance journalist Vivek R...