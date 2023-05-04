CBI arrests former WAPCOS chairman Rajinder Kumar Gupta, son

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested former WAPCOS chairman Rajinder Kumar Gupta and his son after it found over Rs 38 crore from their premises in one of the biggest seizures, officials said. TNS

India slips 11 spots on World Press Freedom Index

New Delhi: Media associations in the country have voiced concern over India slipping 11 positions to the 161st rank in the World Press Freedom Index, 2023, published on Wednesday. PTI

SC declines pleas against film ‘The Kerala Story’

New Delhi: The SC on Wednesday declined pleas against controversial Hindi film ‘The Kerala Story’, including the one filed by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, over fears that it may cause hatred and enmity.