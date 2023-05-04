CBI arrests former WAPCOS chairman Rajinder Kumar Gupta, son

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested former WAPCOS chairman Rajinder Kumar Gupta and his son after it found over Rs 38 crore from their premises in one of the biggest seizures, officials said. TNS
India slips 11 spots on World Press Freedom Index
New Delhi: Media associations in the country have voiced concern over India slipping 11 positions to the 161st rank in the World Press Freedom Index, 2023, published on Wednesday. PTI
SC declines pleas against film ‘The Kerala Story’
New Delhi: The SC on Wednesday declined pleas against controversial Hindi film ‘The Kerala Story’, including the one filed by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, over fears that it may cause hatred and enmity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers allege night attack by Delhi cops, SC hearing today
Heavy security turns Jantar Mantar into fortress
2 militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the Val...
Karnataka Elections: Hanuman Chalisa recital to counter Congress
POLL GAMES Bajrang Dal sees danger to ‘dharma’ | Gets VHP su...