CBI arrests ‘mastermind’ of AIIMS nursing officer recruitment paper leak

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 22

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today said it has arrested the alleged mastermind of the paper leak in a nursing officer recruitment examination conducted by AIIMS Delhi on June 3.

Officials said four other suspects were arrested by the agency after registering an FIR against Mohali-based Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology and a person named Ritu in connection with the leak of the NORCET-4 examination paper.

A senior official in the CBI said, “On Thursday, Navneet, understood to be the mastermind of the case, was arrested.”

After registering the FIR on June 9, the CBI had conducted searches at five places in Haryana, Chandigarh, Mohali and Delhi, at the premises of the accused and also at an examination centre in Mohali.

“During searches and investigation, NVR (Network Video Recorder) containing CCTV footage, server laptops, CPUs of identified candidates, various mobile phones and dubious TFTs were recovered,” the official said.

The examination, which was conducted on June 3, was for recruiting 3,055 nursing officers for all AIIMS institutes in India and some other government hospitals in Delhi.

On the day of the exam, social media was abuzz with screenshots of the question papers leading to speculations of paper leak, the officials said.

It was further alleged that the modus-operandi used by accused was to replace the TFT (computer monitor) assigned to the candidate with a doctored monitor brought in the lab from outside by an accomplice, they said, adding that through the doctored monitor, the computer display of the candidates was duplicated giving remote access to accused.

