CBI arrests three railway staffers for Balasore crash

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 7

The CBI has arrested three railway employees for alleged acts leading to the June 2 triple-train crash in Odisha’s Balasore that left over 290 persons dead, officials said today.

Stringent sections Senior section engineer, section engineer and a technician among those arrested

Face ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder’ and ‘destruction of proof’ charges

Those arrested were senior section engineer Arun Kumar Mahanta, section engineer Mohammad Amir Khan and technician Pappu Kumar, the officials said. The arrests had been made under Sections 304 and 201 of the IPC, which pertain to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence, they said.

The two stringent sections were added by the CBI after a month-long investigation and were not invoked in its FIR, which it registered last month on the basis of the case first filed by the Odisha Police. The central agency had officially taken over the probe into accident on June 6. Sources said the investigators had not detailed the precise role the arrested accused had played, but the arrests had been made for “their action that led to the incident”. “They have been charged for culpable homicide not amounting to murder as they 'had knowledge that their actions will result in this tragedy'… but not the 'intent'. If they had the 'intent', they would have been charged for murder,” the officials said.

Incidentally, the CBI action came three days after the Commissioner of Railways Safety (CRS) submitted its findings in which it said faulty signalling due to two botched repair works, including one in 2018 and the other hours before the accident, had led to the Coromandel Express being sent on a collision course with a goods train on another track. — TNS