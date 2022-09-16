CBI arrests WB secondary education board ex-chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 15

The CBI today said it had arrested Kalyanmoy Ganguly, former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, in connection with the Group-C recruitment scam in government schools.

Ganguly was called for questioning at the agency’s Kolkata office and taken into custody after he was found non-cooperative, CBI officials said, adding that a case was registered on May 20 against five accused, including Ganguly.

It is alleged that the accused extended undue advantage to undeserving and unlisted candidates for the Group-C posts in various schools across West Bengal.