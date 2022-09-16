CBI arrests WB secondary education board ex-chief

New Delhi, September 15
The CBI today said it had arrested Kalyanmoy Ganguly, former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, in connection with the Group-C recruitment scam in government schools.
Ganguly was called for questioning at the agency’s Kolkata office and taken into custody after he was found non-cooperative, CBI officials said, adding that a case was registered on May 20 against five accused, including Ganguly.
It is alleged that the accused extended undue advantage to undeserving and unlisted candidates for the Group-C posts in various schools across West Bengal.
