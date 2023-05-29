CBI books film producer in bank fraud case

PTI

New Delhi, May 28

The CBI has booked film producer Jasprit Singh Walia, alias Bunty Walia, in a case of bank fraud that caused a loss of more than Rs 119 crore to the IDBI Bank, officials said on Sunday.

The bank has alleged that GS Entertainment Private Limited was sanctioned a Foreign Currency Loan of USD 2.35 million and a term loan of Rs 4.95 crore in June 2008 under the Film Financing Scheme for the production of Hindi film "Lamhaa" on the personal guarantee of Walia and others.