CBI books film producer in bank fraud case

New Delhi, May 28
The CBI has booked film producer Jasprit Singh Walia, alias Bunty Walia, in a case of bank fraud that caused a loss of more than Rs 119 crore to the IDBI Bank, officials said on Sunday.
The bank has alleged that GS Entertainment Private Limited was sanctioned a Foreign Currency Loan of USD 2.35 million and a term loan of Rs 4.95 crore in June 2008 under the Film Financing Scheme for the production of Hindi film "Lamhaa" on the personal guarantee of Walia and others.
