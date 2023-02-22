CBI books former Allahabad High Court judge, wife in corruption case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 22

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh FIR against Justice SN Shukla, the retired judge of the Allahabad High Court and his wife Suchita Tiwari and a few others for their alleged involvement in a corruption case and amassing assets worth over Rs 2.54 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income.

According to the CBI FIR, a copy of which with The Tribune, the assets and wealth worth Rs 2,54,56,786 were amassed during his tenure as the judge of the Allahabad High Court during 2014-19.

In the FIR, the CBI alleged: “During the investigation of the case, sources had informed that Shukla being a public servant in the capacity of Justice of the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow Bench has intentionally enriched himself illicitly and acquired assets by corrupt and illegal means in the name of Suchita Tiwari with whom SN Shukla is residing (now his second wife, as stated by her in the court application filed in the CBl Court at New Delhi regarding the release of articles) and Saideen Tiwari (brother of Kesh Kumari, first wife of Shukla) and others.”

This is the second corruption case against the former judge.

The CBI had registered a corruption case on December 4, 2019 against the then sitting Allahabad High Court judge SN Shukla along with IM Quddusi, retired Chhattisgarh High Court judge and four others for obtaining an order in favour of a Lucknow-based medical college allegedly in lieu of money.

As the Supreme Court’s in-house probe revealed gross misconduct on the part of Justice SN Shukla, then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had recommended for his impeachment in 2018 but he wasn’t impeached even though Justice Misra’s successor Justice Ranjan Gogoi followed it up with the central government.

Justice SN Shukla retired in July 2020.

The CBI in the FIR said, consequent upon registration of the case the agency sleuths conducted searches at the premises of the accused persons in Lucknow and Amethi various documents relating to financial transactions were recovered and seized.

