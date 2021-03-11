CBI books Noida builder for Rs 230-crore bank fraud

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 20

The CBI has filed an FIR against Amrapali Leisure Valley Developers Pvt Ltd, its director Anil Sharma and others for allegedly defrauding Bank of Maharashtra and Andhra Bank of over Rs 230 crore, officials said on Friday. The banks had sanctioned credit facilities to the firm for developing a housing building in UP’s Greater Noida, the FIR alleged.

