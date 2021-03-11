CBI books Noida builder for Rs 230-crore bank fraud

New Delhi, May 20
The CBI has filed an FIR against Amrapali Leisure Valley Developers Pvt Ltd, its director Anil Sharma and others for allegedly defrauding Bank of Maharashtra and Andhra Bank of over Rs 230 crore, officials said on Friday. The banks had sanctioned credit facilities to the firm for developing a housing building in UP’s Greater Noida, the FIR alleged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
China for expansion of five-nation BRICS
Nine developing nations attend ‘BRICS Plus’ meeting
Gyanvapi case with Varanasi District Judge
Supreme Court Bench won’t interfere with survey report | Int...
Navjot Singh Sidhu may spend less than 8 months in jail
Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lend support to ex-PCC chie...
Hyderabad encounter fake, 10 cops must face trial : SC panel
Four rape-cum-murder accused were killed in 'encounter' | Po...