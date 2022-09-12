CBI books two from Punjab for visa fraud

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 11

The CBI has registered an FIR against four persons for allegedly sending a fake note verbale (diplomatic note) on the letterhead of the MEA to the French embassy with a request to grant tourist visa to two persons each from Punjab and Haryana.

The accused are Yogesh and Baljeet Pahwa of Panipat and Harpreet Kaur and Surinder Pal Shinde of Kapurthala. The FIR was filed against them after a preliminary enquiry following a reference from Julian Noret, Deputy Police Liaison Officer (DPLO), French Homeland Security Service of the French embassy.

The DPLO had flagged a fake letter dated January 28 purportedly issued by the CPV Division of the MEA through which it was requested that entry visa for France be issued to Yogesh and Harpreet Kaur.

