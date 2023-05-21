CBI chargesheet against Tytler in 1984 riots case

New Delhi, May 20
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in the Pul Bangash case relating to the killing of three persons and torching of a gurdwara during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, officials said today.
In the chargesheet, the CBI has alleged that Tytler “incited, instigated and provoked the mob assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara Azad Market” on November 1, 1984 that resulted in burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs — Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh. The agency has invoked charges under the IPC against Tytler, the officials said, adding that the special court has fixed June 2 to take cognisance of the charges.
