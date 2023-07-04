CBI chargesheet names Tejashwi, Lalu & Rabri

New Delhi: The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, ex-CMs Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi in the land-for-jobs scam case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control
Sharad expels MPs Praful, Tatkare | Ajit axes state chief, s...
SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence
Situation improving, court told | Next hearing on July 10
Modi to host virtual SCO summit today
Iran to be accepted as ninth member