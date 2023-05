CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam

PTI

New Delhi, May 16

The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches on the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajya Sabha member Prem Chand Gupta at nine locations in multiple states in connection with the land-for-jobs scam, officials said.

The searches were conducted after the alleged role of the two leaders emerged in the scam, they said.

The searches were spread across Arrah and Patna in Bihar on the premises of Kiran Devi and her husband Arun Singh, and in Gurugram, Rewari, Noida and Delhi on the premises of Gupta, they said.

It is alleged that during RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's tenure as railway minister from 2004-2009, appointments were made in Central Railways in violation of norms and procedures of recruitment.